× Suspect in Gates Mills robberies, including former Cleveland Browns player to be in court

CLEVELAND- The suspect believed to be responsible for robbing former Cleveland Browns player Joe Jurevicius and breaking into the home of an elderly couple in Gates Mills is expected to be court Friday morning.

Investigators said Robert Howse robbed Jurevicius at gunpoint in his home last month.

Howse was released from prison in May after serving time for robbery, receiving stolen property, and burglary. He had a long criminal record as a juvenile. And he wore an ankle bracelet so that the court system could monitor him on the streets.

Multiple sources told the I-Team they were able to track down a few days after the incident because of his ankle- bracelet he wore to be monitored by authorities while on parole.