Springfield Spartans High School Marching Band ‘Kicks’ it with Kenny

Posted 7:33 am, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 07:13AM, October 12, 2018

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The band woke up extra early this morning to meet Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton on the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Under the direction of Ernie Cole, the Springfield Spartans High School Marching Band got everyone ready for Friday Night Touchdown.