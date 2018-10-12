× Show Info: October 12, 2018

Clam bakes and more!

Whether you’re throwing a clam bake or getting ready to tailgate, it’s one stop shopping at Mazzulo’s in Aurora. David spent the morning there showing different recipes. Mazzulo’s is located in Aurora Commons Plaza. www.Mazzulos.com

Spend a fall day at camp!

Gear up for a day of fall fun! This Sunday is the 47th Annual Pumpkin Festival at Hiram House Camp in Moreland Hills. There is something for everyone, including a hay maze, petting farm and pumpkin painting. Attendees are asked to park at Orange High School. There will be shuttle service to the camp. https://hiramhousecamp.org/

A taste of Ireland

Conor Boylan from 5 Points Café brought at taste of Ireland to the studio. He featured two fall menu items. 5 Points Café is located on West Park Road in West Park. https://www.5pointscafe.com/

Mama knows best!

Another great recipe in the New Day kitchen came from Mama’s Roasted Red Pepper Spread. The product line is sold in several local stores. http://www.maxsimports.com/

Travel Trepidation

Author Beth Diagle shared personal story of living with travel anxiety. Her book Musing Mediterranean is available for purchase on Amazon.

Fall wardrobe for less

Looking to score a new wardrobe without going broke? Pay up to 70% off retail at Clothes Mentor. You can also turn your old clothing into cash. www.ClothesMentor.com