Seen on TV: 10/12/18

Posted 4:43 am, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 04:42AM, October 12, 2018

Here are the web links for Friday, October 12, 2018:

  • Click here to vote on the Rock Hall induction
  • Click here for trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio
  • Click here for tickets to the Wayne Dawson Celebrity Bowlathon
  • Click here for more on FCCAS and Thirsty Dog’s 12 Dogs of Christmas First Tapping
  • Click here for Hiram House Pumpkin Festival information
  • Click here for info on the Bumpus House
  • Click here for more on the “A Christmas Story” House
  • Click here for more on MAKERphone
  • Click here for Flashes of Hope
  • Click here to see the list of Huntington branches closing in Cleveland
  • Click here for information on Maize Valley
  • Click here for candy inspired by “Stranger Things”
  • Click here for stores closed on Thanksgiving
  • Click here for Ohio Department of Education school report cards
  • Click here to enter “Fuel Your School”
  • Click here for more on the Ronald McDonald House
  • Click here for more information on the Outrun Ovarian Cancer organization
  • Click here for info on the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
  • ahoga County Property Value Reappraisal Complaint
  • Click here for warning signs of human trafficking
  • Click here for RTA’s “See Something, Text Something”
  • Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland Metroparks
  • Click here for Flower Bombing nominations
  • Click here for more on Live Nation concerts
  • Click here to submit your Eye on Akron photos
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
  • Click here for Cleveland Browns 2018 schedule
  • Click here for Come Together: Gun Control Facebook group
  • Click here for Playhouse Square’s 2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series
  • Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
  • Click here to report a pothole to ODOT
  • Click here for more information on Beltone
  • Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc