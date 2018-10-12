Parma woman’s son displaced by Hurricane Michael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Evacuations were ordered at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida right before Hurricane Michael hit, and now many in the military personnel are being told the base will not recall them and their families until they can guarantee their safety.

Tyndall Air Force Base suffered a direct hit by Michael annd is where Carla Sanchez of Parma’s son, Second Lieutenant Jake Aragona, is stationed.

“Of course as a mom, you get that knot in your stomach, thinking of all the things that could go wrong and you are so far away from your child,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said Aragona and his family were ordered to evacuate their home right before Michael hit, as all active duty military were.

“Their home suffered severe damage. The roof was torn off, other damage. My heart was broken. There are family memories in there,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says her son left with his pregnant wife and two young children with only a few items of clothing.

They are staying in a hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi, waiting for word on when they can return.

“He’s been able to get as close as Eglin Air Force Base, which is about an hour and a half back. He’s waiting to get permission from command to go back,” said Sanchez.

Meantime, Sanchez is hoping to meet her daughter-in-law in Tennessee on Saturday so she can take their family dog back to Ohio with her.

“They don’t have much right now. I am just trying to get help, maybe donations, or looking for cheap clothes to purchase in order to give my grandchildren something. There is nothing like your child being hundreds of miles away from you being right in harm’s way,” said Sanchez.

Meantime, Tyndall’s 50 F-22 stealth fighter jets are safely stationed here in Ohio.

They flew to Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton ahead of Michael.

Continuing coverage, here.