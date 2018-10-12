Missing: Nadiyah Simmons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON- Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

14-year-old Nadiyah Simmons was last seen leaving for school September 13 in the Akron area. She never came home.

Nadiyah was wearing light jeans, a black Nike hoodie and was carrying a black and gray book bag when she left.

Nadiyah is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

If you have seen her or know anything that could help Akron police find her please call (330) 375-2530.

**More missing person cases here**