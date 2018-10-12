Michael’s death toll rises to 11, including 5 dead in Virginia

VIRGINIA- Five deaths related to Michael have been reported in Virginia, the state’s Department of Emergency Management said on Twitter on Friday morning.

That brings the total number of US deaths related to the storm to at least 11.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said he expects the US death count to climb Friday and Saturday as searchers sift through debris.

As Michael moves into the Atlantic, the days of misery are far from over in the coastal cities left devastated beyond recognition. There’s no water, no power and emergency officials have no access to many towns from the Florida Panhandle to Virginia.

Michael, one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the United States, left the East Coast early Friday morning. Yet, parts of Virginia are still seeing dangerous wind gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.

Aerial footage shows coastal cities in Florida completely wiped out. Residents are walking through piles of debris, some assessing the damage and others trying to get out and find food.

“This is not stuff that you just put back together overnight,” Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said Thursday. “It’s unrealistic for people to think it’s going to happen in the next day or two.”

A psychiatric hospital in Florida remains isolated after downed trees blocked roads around Chattahoochee, Florida, and a tree caused a water line to break. The facility is running on power generators and helicopters have delivered food and water, the state’s Department of Children and Families said.

• Where is Michael? As of 5 a.m. ET Friday, the storm is moving northeast across the Atlantic Ocean and was about 185 miles east-northeast of Norfolk, Virginia.

• Hundreds of thousands in the dark: At least 1.27 million customers in seven states are without power, including 495,000 in North Carolina.

• Public health emergency declared in Georgia: The declaration will help ensure those who rely on Medicare and Medicaid have access to the care they need, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.

