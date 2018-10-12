× Medina woman accused of leaving baby in hot car

MEDINA, Ohio– A woman was charged after Medina police say she left a baby in a hot car.

Faith Prochaska, 31, of Spencer, faces one count of endangering children. She will be arraigned in Medina Municipal Court on Oct. 24.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Grand Boulevard at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 9. Police said they found a 13-month-old girl in a car seat. The temperature was 85 degrees.

Firefighters broke the window to get to the child, who was checked out by paramedics. She was turned over to a grandparent.

Police said Prochaska was shopping at JoAnn Fabrics.