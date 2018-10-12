× Man charged in death of 6-month-old baby sentenced after pleading guilty

MEDINA, Ohio — A father has pleaded guilty to charges of child endangering and was sentenced to probation after his daughter died from being left in a hot car.

Police were called on July 14 about an unresponsive infant in a vehicle at Ray Meller Park in Medina.

Police said a 6-month-old baby had been left in a 90-degree car for over two hours and when authorities arrived they found bystanders performing CPR on the infant.

Christopher Stewart of Lodi originally was pleading not guilty to charges of child endangering, but later changed his plea to guilty.

At Friday morning’s arraignment, where he pleaded guilty, Stewart was sentenced to two years probation and 500 hours of community service.

The court said he has normal terms of probation and that it was an agreed sentence between the prosecution and the defendant.

