Man calls 911, says he does not ‘feel good’ after smoking crack and marijuana

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Westlake police say a man recently called 911 and told them he had been smoking crack and now did not “feel good.”

According to the Westlake Police Department blotter, the call came in on October 4 at around 4:50 p.m.

The man told police he had been driving to work in Westlake when he began to feel sick, so he pulled off the road.

Officers found the 33-year-old Woodsfield, Ohio, man in his running vehicle on Bonny Bank Dr. at Clague Rd.

Police said he admitted to smoking both crack and marijuana at his house before hitting the road.

He was taken to the hospital. The prosecutor will rule on any charges.