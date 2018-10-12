Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people’s accounts

An October 11, 2018 photo shows the Facebook log-in page in Washington, DC. - Facebook on October 11, 2018 said it shut down 251 accounts for breaking rules against spam and coordinated deceit, some of it by ad farms pretending to be forums for political debate. The move came as the leading social network strives to prevent the platform from being used to sow division and spread misinformation ahead of US elections in November. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW YORK— Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.
The exact number hadn’t been known before. Originally Facebook said 50 million accounts could have been affected, but Facebook didn’t know if they had been misused.
The hackers accessed name, email addresses or phone numbers from those 29 million accounts. For 14 million of those accounts, hackers got even more data, such as hometown, birthdate, the last 10 places they checked into or 15 most recent searches. One million accounts were affected but hackers didn’t gain information. The social media service plans to send messages to people whose accounts were hacked.
Facebook says third-party apps and Facebook apps like WhatsApp and Instagram were unaffected by the breach.