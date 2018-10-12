Emotional moment: College runner with cerebral palsy surprised with Nike endorsement deal

EUGENE, Oregon — When Justin Gallegos learned he was getting a professional contract with Nike, he fell to the ground in tears.

Gallegos, who runs at the University of Oregon, became the first professional athlete with cerebral palsy to sign an endorsement deal with Nike.

He got the news last Saturday, which happened to be “World Cerebral Palsy Day.”

John Douglass from Nike showed up after a race to surprise Gallegos with the contract.

Nike hired Elevation 0m, a digital media company, to capture the moment.

Gallegos posted about it on his Instagram page.

“You don’t realize how realistic and emotional your dreams are until they play out before your very eyes!” Gallegos wrote on Instagram. “Signing this contract was a huge success for me and I would not have made it without my friends and family and teammates! This was perhaps the most emotional moment in my seven years of running!”

“I was once a kid in leg braces who could barely put on foot in front of the other! Now I have signed a contract with Nike Running! Trust the process! And most of all trust in God! God is good!” he wrote.

Gallegos has had an ongoing relationship with Nike. He helped design the Nike Flyease. On its website, Nike says the shoe is “designed for athletes of all abilities and ages.”

It features a “zipper-and-strap system to help you get your shoes on and off quickly and easily.”

Gallegos is from Santa Clarita, California. KCBS spoke with his parents.

“There’s been many moments along his story where he surprises us and these great things happen,” Brent Gallegos, Justin’s father, told KCBS.

“He’s worked very hard for it and when he sets his goals he sets them very high. He says I make my goals very high and so scary that I have to go for them,” Tracy Gallegos, Justin’s mother, said.

Justin’s parents said they’ve never seen their son as emotional as he was when he got the news.

Justin told KCBS he’s still in shock about what happened.

“You don’t have to let your disability or physical impairment stop you,” he said.