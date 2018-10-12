Drastic temperature change: Breezy, chilly, chance of rain today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Wow! What a drastic change from our forecast just a few days ago. Cloudy and chilly this morning with temperatures ranging in the mid and upper 40's inland to around 50 near the lake.

There is the risk of a few spot lake-effect showers early this morning out east. Otherwise a cloudy and cool afternoon on tap. Higher chances for a general light rain arrive after 6 PM Friday during high school football games. Bring along the rain gear!

There could be a couple lingering showers Saturday morning with a little lake enhancement out east. Chilly nights are ahead this weekend and it looks like temperatures will stay BELOW normal now into next week.

Here's your latest 8-day forecast:

With temperatures dropping below average with highs in the low 50's. We may experience some patchy frost or even a first freeze of the season for some neighborhoods within the next 8 days. Here are a few stats on the average first freeze in our area...

**More on the forecast here**