Convicted sex offender accused of breaking into schools is now wanted in other cases

CLEVELAND – A warrant was issued for a man out on bond after pleading guilty to several charges of burglary and theft for breaking into schools.

Jon Titter was released on a $2500 personal bond Sept. 13 and was scheduled to be sentenced next week. However, according to the Cuyahoga County court docket, a warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday.

He is also wanted in connection with breaking into the Hawken School in Geauga County.

And sources now say Titter is a suspect in another school break-in yet another county.

Titter was first arrested in June in connection with break-ins at Gilmour Academy, and at the Upper and Lower Campuses of University School.

Fox 8 News was there as FBI agents and police from Gates Mills, Shaker Heights and Hunting Valley conducted a search of Titter’s home. Among the items removed from the home was a personal computer.

Authorities have not revealed the motive for the break-ins, but say among the items taken from the schools were yearbooks, cell phones and personal belongings.

According to court records, Titter is a registered sex offender and has a prior conviction for illegal use of minors in nudity-oriented material with a sexual motivation.

