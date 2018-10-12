Community rallies behind cancer survivor who says he was told to cover his face

WALTERBORO, S.C. — A community in South Carolina has rallied behind a cancer survivor who said he was told to cover his face while at a store in Walterboro.

Kirby Evans, who lost his nose and one of his eyes during a battle with cancer, told WCSC someone who works at the store asked him on Monday to cover up if he wanted to eat there.

“It hurt deep inside. I’ve never been treated like that. Never,” Kirby said.

His daughter, Brandy, shared on Facebook what happened to her dad.

“My father is a cancer survivor he lost his left eye and nose to this awful cancer. My father was discriminated against because of the way he looks. He cannot help what the cancer did to him. My father is the strongest man I know but, as he told me what happened to him, I watched tears roll out of his eye. It hurt me to see him hurt like this, especially over something he cannot help.”

According to Brandy, the store employee commented on her Facebook post and said she was not trying to hurt Brandy’s father; she reportedly wrote, “I had no choice! It was running my customers off.”

Thousands of people have shared Brandy’s Facebook post. According to WCSC, several people met Kirby for breakfast at a different restaurant.

Kirby Evans lost his eye & nose, but his daughter says his smile is back, thanks to that breakfast club. pic.twitter.com/9X6qMyLQSH — Lisa Weismann (@LisaLive5) October 11, 2018