Cleveland gun buy back: Gift cards for turning in handguns, semi-automatic weapons
CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police announced the details for its 2018 Gun Buy Back.
The event will be Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Third District Headquarters on Chester Avenue, starting at 9 a.m. Participants can get gift cards for food or gas in exchange for handguns and semi-automatic weapons.
“We hope that citizens will take part in this program and turn in unwanted firearms because in doing so, you could save a life,” said Chief of Police Calvin Williams in a news release on Friday.
Here’s how it works:
- Bring a working handgun or semi-automatic rifle to the Third District Headquarters.
- The weapon must be unloaded, in a clear plastic bag and inside a second container (gym bag, backpack, etc.)
- Transport the unloaded and properly bagged weapon locked in the trunk of your vehicle.
- Pack ammunition separately. Non semi-automatic rifles and shotguns can be turned in but NO incentive will be given for these weapons.
- A Cleveland Police Officer will inspect the weapon to ensure that it is operable.
- After the officer determines that the weapon is operable a $100 gift card will be given to those who turn in a handgun and a $200 gift card to those who turn in a semi-automatic rifle.