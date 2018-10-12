× Cleveland gun buy back: Gift cards for turning in handguns, semi-automatic weapons

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police announced the details for its 2018 Gun Buy Back.

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Third District Headquarters on Chester Avenue, starting at 9 a.m. Participants can get gift cards for food or gas in exchange for handguns and semi-automatic weapons.

“We hope that citizens will take part in this program and turn in unwanted firearms because in doing so, you could save a life,” said Chief of Police Calvin Williams in a news release on Friday.

Here’s how it works: