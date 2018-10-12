× Cleveland-area Macy’s stores holding holiday hiring events

CLEVELAND– Four Cleveland-area Macy’s stores are holding holiday hiring events next week.

The department store chain is hiring full-time and part-time seasonal positions to work on the sales floor and fulfilling online orders. Macy’s employees also get a discount on merchandise.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, interested candidates can go to the locations at Great Northern, Southpark Center, Great Lakes and University Square. The distribution center in North Jackson is also hosting candidates that same day.

Applicants are encouraged to apply at macysJOBS.com ahead of the in-person interviews.