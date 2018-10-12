Chipotle offering BOGO for sports fans this Browns Sunday

CLEVELAND — Calling all Browns fans! You can turn your tailgate into a fiesta with BOGO Chipotle this Sunday.

Chipotle told FOX 8 that sports fans can earn buy one, get one free entree on Sunday by following two simple steps.

Stop in to any participating Chipotle Mexican Grill wearing your NFL gear. Order any entree with chorizo as your protein.

By completing both those tasks you will get a burrito, bowl, tacos or salad with any protein of your choice for free.

This deal is promoting the restaurant returning chorizo to the menu for a limited time, as well as fulfilling your game day cravings.

The BOGO deal is available all day Sunday, October 14, but only at participating Chipotle restaurants.