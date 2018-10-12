Chipotle offering BOGO for sports fans this Browns Sunday

CLEVELAND — Calling all Browns fans! You can turn your tailgate into a fiesta with BOGO Chipotle this Sunday.
Chipotle told FOX 8 that sports fans can earn buy one, get one free entree on Sunday by following two simple steps.
- Stop in to any participating Chipotle Mexican Grill wearing your NFL gear.
- Order any entree with chorizo as your protein.
By completing both those tasks you will get a burrito, bowl, tacos or salad with any protein of your choice for free.
This deal is promoting the restaurant returning chorizo to the menu for a limited time, as well as fulfilling your game day cravings.
The BOGO deal is available all day Sunday, October 14, but only at participating Chipotle restaurants.
