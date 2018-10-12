‘Be The Fight:’ Cavaliers announce new ad campaign

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers introduced their new ad campaign for the 2018-2019 season.

The team released a video with the tagline “Be The Flight.” It features Cavs veterans Kevin Love, J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson, as well as rookie Collin Sexton.

“’BE THE FIGHT’ reflects what Cleveland knows, feels and embraces. The creative elements evoke a core sense of pride and hard work in The Land, along with the communal spirit that bands us all together as a new era of Cavaliers basketball tips off,” said Tracy Marek, Cavaliers Chief Marketing Officer in a news release on Friday. “It is a declaration of focus, attitude and unity that also boldly punctuates the team’s long-standing DNA statement ‘All for One. One for All.’”

Fans will also see variations of the tagline during the season, like “Be The Energy,” “Be The Reason” and “Be The Land.”

Opening night is Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena against the Atlanta Hawks.

On your feet, Cleveland.#BeTheFight Are you ready?

Wine & Gold hoops return to The Land on October 21st. pic.twitter.com/NkW7D0YT7y — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 11, 2018

