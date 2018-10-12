Attorney to pay multi-million dollar judgement after hypnotizing clients to take advantage of them sexually

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- A disgraced lawyer convicted of hypnotizing female clients to take sexual advantage of them, is ordered to pay a multi-million dollar judgement to one of his victims. A judge ruled in favor of the woman, who filed a civil lawsuit against him.

Michael Fine, 61, was once a respected Sheffield attorney who is now serving a 12-year prison sentence.

October 5, retired Judge Lee Sinclair ruled in Lorain County Common Pleas Court that Fine caused the woman “permanent and life changing emotional damage.”

"Each time I say the word sleep, you're gonna go deeper and deeper, ten times deeper...1,2,3 sleep," Fine is heard telling the woman on a secretly recorded video.

In November 2014 Sheffield Village police set up a sting to record divorce attorney Michael Fine.

"Every time I say the word pleasure, you cannot constrain or hold yourself back, your entire body is a vessel of pleasure," Fine continues in the video.

"Her going to court to seek justice is heroic and I believe that she's a hero for standing up and doing what she did to pursue this man," said the woman’s attorney David Corrado.

"When is the last time you made love?" Fine is heard saying again.

October 5, a judge in Lorain County Common Pleas Court ruled that Fine must pay his client, the Lorain woman seen in the sting video more than $2.3 million in damages.

"It's completely unbelievable that this would happen and it's a breach of the ultimate trust because a lawyer's relationship with his client is the highest level of a relationship," said Corrado.

"Every time I touch you, it's gonna be an incredible sensation," Fine continues in the video.

"It's a sad environment when a lawyer or anybody in a position of trust violates that trust," said Corrado.

Corrado said his client is so far, the only woman to proceed with a civil suit against Fine and his law firm. He said the three year process was tough on her emotionally, but well worth it.

"At the count of three, you won't be able to control yourself," Fine continues.

"Even if at the end of the day, if she never sees a penny of this money, what difference does it make really? In the big picture, because she was violated and she was able to stand up as a hero and fight back and get justice,” said Corrado.

According to court documents, Judge Sinclair wanted to award the woman even more for compensatory damages, which are capped at $250,000.

Fine is serving his sentence at the Belmont Correctional Institution.