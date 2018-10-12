× Annual Ghoulardifest kicks off at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — The fiendishly fun, Big Chuck & Lil’ John Ghoulardifest opened Friday night at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Middleburg Heights.

Hundreds of horror movie fanatics are expected to attend the three day event which runs through Sunday.

Ernie “Ghoulardi” Anderson was the legendary host of a late night horror show that aired on WJW more than 50 years ago, and went on to become the Big Chuck & Lil’ Jon Show.

Ghoulardi’s infamous beard and b-movie bonanza continues to inspire writers and directors to this day.

Special guests at this years Ghoulardifest include Victoria Price, the daughter of legendary horror film actor Vincent Price and Fox 8‘s legendary meteorologist Dick Goddard, among others.

Hollywood writer and producer Dan O’Shanon will also be present at the festival. O’Shannon is a Cleveland native who is recently known for his work on Modern Family. He said watching Ghoulardi, Big Chuck and Lil’ John inspired him to go into TV.

There will also be live music, a costume contest, “Scaryaokie,” and pizza eating contest.

For more information visit www.theghoulardifest.com.

