× 2 people suspected of carrying rare ‘Polio-like’ disease treated at University Hospitals

CLEVELAND — Two patients suspected of carrying a “polio-like” disease called acute flaccid myelthis (AFM) recently received care at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

According to UH, AFM is a rare condition that attacks the nervous system, specifically the spinal cord, and can cause paralysis. It is most commonly diagnosed in children.

Symptoms can include arm or leg weakness, loss of muscle tone, respiratory failure and even death.

Possible causes of AFM include viruses, environmental toxins and genetic disorders, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UH said both patients have been discharged, but the Ohio Department of Health and the CC are continuing to monitor the illness.

This year there have been 38 confirmed cases of AFM in 16 states across the nation, said UH.

Earlier this week, six children in Minnesota were diagnosed with this “rare” disease. All the recent cases in Minnesota were in children under the age of 10.

Continuing coverage, here.