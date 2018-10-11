Woman killed, another injured in shooting on Euclid Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- One woman was killed and another injured in a drive-by shooting on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland Wednesday night.

The two victims were with other family members in a parking lot near Avalon Road on the city's east side just before 11 p.m. The Cleveland Division of Police said shots were fired from a red Dodge Dart going eastbound.

A 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the check. She was taken to University Hospital, where she died. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the elbow.

Homicide detectives are investigating.