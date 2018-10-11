Two-car crash kills Highland Local Schools bus driver

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Westfield Township.

It happened at the intersection of US 224 and Friendsville Road just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The highway patrol said two pickup trucks collided and went off the side of the road.

One of the drivers, 54-year-old Jeffrey D. McElwain, of Lodi, was killed in the crash. The other driver was treated and released.

“Jeff was a bus driver at Highland Schools for only the past year, but he made an impact on many people here. He was very compassionate. He always made sure the students on his bus route were safe and taken care of and he was happy to be surrounded by their smiling faces,” a Highland Local School District spokeswoman said.

According to the patrol, neither man was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol appears to be a factor.