Tips to protect yourself from credit card skimmers

COLUMBUS — Huntington Bank is providing consumers with tips to protect themselves from credit card skimmers.

Credit card skimmers are devices that can be discretely attached to an ATM, gas pump or other payment terminal in attempt to steal information from the magnetic strip on the back of your credit or debit card.

Huntington said you should always check for tampering at every card machine and ATM before using your card.

They said to look for signs of tinkering, such as a too-thick keypad, odd-colored card slot or misaligned graphics.

The bank also advises you to shop wisely. Try to shop at merchants you trust and visit stores where the payment terminal is located near the store clerk. They also recommend that you keep an eye on your card at all times and make sure it is returned to you at the end of every transaction.

Huntington also reminds you to keep your personal information to yourself. Some “fraudsters” are reportedly placing cameras at payment terminals, so the bank recommends shielding the key pad before entering your pin.

The bank also advises that you secure your card and cash before exiting stores, banks and ATMs. And, reminds you to always be aware of your surroundings.