Students stealing pumpkins from wrong yards in preparation for Annual Pumpkin Roll

CHAGRIN FALLS - Pumpkins are disappearing from front porches and front yards in nearby communities. However, this year a neighborhood in Solon has a warning for any would-be pumpkin thieves. You are being watched!

It’s a sign that the Annual Pumpkin Roll in Chagrin Falls is fast approaching.

Carlos Hubbard lives on Navajo Trail.

He said his neighbor’s Ring camera captured at least three different videos of people stealing pumpkins from front porches overnight Wednesday.

“If you live in Solon, you know that you don’t put your pumpkins out on the front porch. We assume mostly are young kids from Chagrin Falls who have a pumpkin roll,” said Hubbard.

It’s tradition among high school students in Chagrin Falls for over 50 years.

However, the method in which hundreds and hundreds of pumpkins are gathered for the annual event has become a source of frustration for many.

“The people in Chagrin Falls, I think they know it irritates everyone so they put out pumpkins for the kids to steal there. But the kids continue to steal pumpkins for neighboring communities,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard said they stole his in the past after his kids spent the day picking out their own at the pumpkin patch.

“Particularly my littlest one, she cried for days, ‘W here is my pumpkin, pumpkin, why would someone steal my pumpkin?” said Hubbard.

Hubbard said he isn’t trying to stop the tradition.

He just wants the students to stop stealing pumpkins from neighboring communities.

“I think it would be good for them to know there are cameras everywhere now. And for them to know that there are repercussions for even silly acts,” said Hubbard.

