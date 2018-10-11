× Show Info: October 11, 2018

Holy Cannoli!

A sweet start to today’s show. Jamie Diviney from Holy Cannoli demonstrated how to make traditional Sicilian cannoli. You can find Holy Cannoli at the Cleveland Flea this Saturday and at the Eastside Flea next Saturday. www.Facebook.com/HolyCannoliCleveland

Sun Kissed Glow All Year Long

It’s that time of year when we lose our glow from the sun. There is a safe way you can extend your tan all year long! Alyssa Hilliard introduced Natalie to the line of products made by VersaSpa. www.versaspa.com

Cleveland Tradition Returns This Weekend!

This weekend is the annual Ghoulardi Fest! Big Chuck and Lil’ John stopped by to share the excitement planned for this year. The event has moved to a new location – the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea. Live music, costume contest, local celebrities and more are on tap for this weekend. Ghoulardi Fest 2018 runs October 12-14. www.theghoulardifest.com

Event for Cat Lovers

This weekend the I-X Center turns into a mecca of all things “cat.” The Cat Fancier’s Association International Cat Show is October 13 and 14. You can check out the complete show schedule online. http://cfa.org

Behind the Scenes of First Man

Hollywood director Damien Chazelle took us behind the scenes of his brand new movie First Man. It’s based on the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon. First Man open opens in theaters tomorrow.

Medina Restaurant Week

Another day – another restaurant celebrating Medina Restaurant Week! The promotion runs through October 20th at 17 participating Medina Restaurants, including 111 Bistro. www.MainStreetMedina.com/DineMedina

Hilarious Weekend at Hilarities

Comedian Sam Morril is on stage this weekend at Hilarities. There is one show tonight, two tomorrow and two on Friday. For tickets visit www.PickwickAndFrolic.com