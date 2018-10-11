Police say jewelry thieves targeting Indian American business owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK, Ohio -- Norwalk Police are sharing surveillance video of a brazen jewelry heist in hopes of catching the thieves responsible.

Investigators say the suspects involved have been committing similar crimes across the country and are believed to be targeting Indian Americans because of the expensive jewelry associated with their customs and cultures.

"This group is very organized. They're probably moving onto another location and are going to do the same thing," said Sgt. Seth Fry.

He said the latest theft happened at a motel in Norwalk owned by an Indian American family.

There, they stole $20,000 worth of ornate jewelry from the owner's living quarters before taking off from the scene.

Sgt. Fry said the van they used to get away was later recovered at a farm outside the city. The license plate had been removed and all fingerprints had been wiped clean.

He said it appears the group may be checking online records to identify businesses owned by Indian Americans and are likely pawning the jewelry they get.

"They could take it to a pawn shop. They could take it to a jeweler and have it melted down and made into something else, there's many different ways they could get rid of that," he explained.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Norwalk Police Department at 419-663-6780.