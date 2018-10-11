× Ohio now selling lifetime hunting and fishing licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Hunters and anglers in Ohio can now buy multiyear licenses from the state.

Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources said the sale of multiyear licenses to state residents began Tuesday. Anglers and hunters can purchase 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and lifetime hunting or fishing licenses.

All single-year and multiyear licenses can be purchased online at wildohio.gov and at participating agents. An Ohio driver’s license or state identification must be associated with the customer’s account.

Lifetime licenses can be purchased online or at any of the department’s Division of Wildlife offices or at the Columbus headquarters. Agents currently cannot sell lifetime licenses.

State officials say all money from multiyear and lifetime license sales will go to the Wildlife Fund to be used to protect and enhance Ohio’s wildlife populations.

