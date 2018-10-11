Ohio Army National Guard deploys to aid in hurricane recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN, Ohio – Ohio Army National Guard troops deployed Thursday afternoon to help in the recovery from Hurricane Michael in Florida.

A crew of seven and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment left from the Army Aviation Support Facility at the Akron-Canton Airport.

The crew planned to travel to Tennessee Thursday night before continuing on to a staging area in Jacksonville, Florida where they will receive more details on their mission Friday.

The massive helicopter can be used to transport people and cargo.

“We anticipate we'll probably be evacuating people who were unable to evacuate before the storm hit ground and we'll also be moving probably food, water and supplies into the rescue areas,” said Capt. Tara Pappas.

Several of the crew members also deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida last year.

“We can kind of anticipate what kind of missions we're going to be doing and what the people down there are feeling, what they're going through,” Pappas said.

The crew will remain in the storm zone as long as they are needed. They are being deployed on state active duty under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement between states to share resources during disasters.

