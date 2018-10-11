× New Kids on the Block fans, listen up: Here is how you can get tickets early

CLEVELAND, Ohio — New Kids on the Block fans, listen up.

FOX 8 viewers can get internet presale tickets TODAY for the big concert coming to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland next year.

Here is what you need to know:

Presale tickets are available from noon – 10 p.m. today, Thursday, October 11.

Use the password: FOX8

Use THIS LINK for ticket details.

The 80s MixTape Tour, which stops at the Q on May 4, 2019, will also feature Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

Read more, here.