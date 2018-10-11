Mom searching for driver she says struck teen with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD - A 17-year-old boy was injured Monday after a car struck him on his scooter and then fled.

Evan Giovanis, of Lakewood, said he was riding his scooter home around 6:45 Monday evening when a car struck him and took off.

“I just remember getting hit from a silver car and can’t remember anything but that,” Giovanis told Fox 8 Thursday.

He fractured his wrist and his scooter was ruined.

“It just upsets me that another human being can hit someone and just let them lie there and didn’t bother to stay on the scene and stop,” said Kellie Giovanis, Evan’s mother.

According to a Lakewood police report the accident happened on Elbur Avenue near Madison Avenue.

“My son has special needs and he used this scooter to get around, he loved it,” Kellie Giovanis said.

She noted she is a single mother and spent months saving to buy the scooter. She started a Go Fund Me page to help replace the scooter and pay for her son’s medical bills.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Lakewood police as soon as possible.