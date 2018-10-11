Millennials are ditching doctors for faster and cheaper alternatives

A new survey shows many millennials don’t have a regular doctor and don’t feel they need one.

According to the Chicago Tribune, many young adults are turning to retail clinics in drug stores, urgent care centers, and online telemedicine sites that offer virtual visits without having to leave home.

A national poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 26 percent of adults said they did not have a primary-care provider.

The survey found, the younger you are, the less likely you are to have a primary-care physician. Almost half (45 percent) of those between the ages of 18 to 29 have no regular doctor. That’s compared to 28 percent for those 30 to 49. Just 18 percent of adults between 50 and 64 don’t have a regular doctor and 12 percent for those 65 and older.

Millennials, the 83 million Americans born between 1981 and 1996, tend to prefer convenience, fast service, connectivity and price transparency.