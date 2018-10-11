It's that time of year when we lose our glow from the sun. There is a safe way you can extend your tan all year long! Alyssa Hilliard introduced Natalie to the line of products made by VersaSpa. www.versaspa.com
Keep your summer glow all year long
-
Show Info: October 11, 2018
-
Woman badly hurt after mistaking dynamite for candle during power outage
-
Fourth of July top day for lost pets: Keep your cats and dogs safe
-
(Gallery 2) Back-to-school selfies: Share your photos as you start the day with FOX 8
-
Back-to-school selfies: Share your photos as you start the day with FOX 8
-
-
(Gallery 3) Back-to-school selfies: Share your photos as you start the day with FOX 8
-
Community rallies for justice of 94-year-old killed in home invasion at Wednesday night vigil
-
New LEGOLAND built with imagination and ‘millions and millions of bricks’ opening soon
-
Black ‘hair’ on your tongue? Here’s what that could be
-
Toddler shreds over $1000 parents had saved to pay debt
-
-
Pediatricians drop age limit for rear-facing car seats
-
Grower expects to provide Ohio’s 1st medical pot in December
-
It’s Build-A-Bear’s ‘Pay Your Age Day’!