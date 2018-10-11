× Joe Thomas to join Browns Ring of Honor on Sunday

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns will welcome former offensive lineman Joe Thomas to the team’s Ring of Honor on Sunday when they take on the Chargers.

The number 10,363, a tribute to his historic consecutive snap streak, will be enshrined next to Cleveland’s 16 Pro Football Hall of Famers. The 10-time Pro Bowler will be on sidelines before the game and will serve as the honorary Dawg Pound Captain.

To celebrate, the Browns are giving away 10,363 Joe Thomas bobbleheads to fans. It’s first-come, first-serve and gates open at 11 a.m. At halftime, the Ohio University Marching 110 will also pay tribute to the lineman.

“I am extremely humbled by this honor,” Thomas said in a news release . “The snap streak was not something I set out to accomplish. All I ever wanted to do was to be there for my teammates and always do everything I possibly could to help this team win. It was important to always get back up and get in the huddle even when it wasn’t easy.”

“For that number – 10,363 – to be forever on display in FirstEnergy Stadium among the likes of all-time greats like Jim Brown, Otto Graham, Lou Groza is something I take great pride in.”

The Browns selected Thomas with the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games and became the fourth rookie offensive lineman to reach the Pro Bowl in NFL history. He continued to earn more Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors, as he gained the respect of teammates, who voted him a co-captain on offense in 2009.

With his 10th Pro Bowl selection in 2016, Thomas became the fifth player in league history to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons. It’s a feat accomplished by Pro Football Hall of Famers Barry Sanders, Lawrence Taylor, Mel Renfro and Merlin Olsen. Thomas also surpassed legends Jim Brown and Lou Groza to become the Browns all-time Pro Bowl leader.

Thomas announced his retirement in March, ending months of speculation following his injury and season-ending surgery.

