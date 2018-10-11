Fox Recipe Box: Roasted Tomato Bisque

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s a perfect soup for a crisp Fall day and Sonia ‘Vegan Vicki’ Steele says it is not hard to make. Sonia is the owner of the vegan catering service ‘Urban Sweetness’ and she showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make Roasted Tomato Bisque.

Roasted Tomato Bisque

1 cup onion, diced

1 cup of carrots, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup unsweetened full fat coconut milk

2 cups chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup tomato paste

2 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon basil

1 tablespoon agave nectar

salt and pepper to taste

Add onions to large saucepan over medium high heat, stir well until onions are translucent ( approx. 2-4 minutes) add remaining ingredients to bowl and turn to high heat. Bring it to a boil, turn heat down to medium-low and cover with lid. Keep the lid on and simmer for 25-30 minutes, be sure to continue to stir and check on your carrots, they should be very soft.

When carrots are soft, turn off and remove from heat. The soup will be very hot, you can use a blender to make your soup creamy and smooth or you can use a handheld emulsifier. Either one you use, please be careful the contents are hot and may splatter. Add salt and pepper to taste.

You can serve with fresh croutons, grilled cheese or its delicious by itself. ENJOY!!