WATCH LIVE: First Willoughby Hills City Council meeting since mayor fired six council members

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio— The Willoughby Hills city council is meeting Thursday night for the first time since Mayor Robert Weger fired six of the seven members, then was forced to restore them by a court order.

Tuesday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Willoughby Hills Mayor Robert Weger. That same day, the mayor returned keys to council members, hung their photos back on the wall inside city hall and restored their closed email accounts.

Last week, Weger tried to removed six of the seven city council members, accusing them of gross misconduct. He said they improperly hired a law director, passed charter amendments without input from the public and drastically cut his administrative budget.

Weger changed the locks on city hall and said he would appoint unelected council members as replacements.

The city of Willoughby Hills filed for a restraining order on behalf of ousted council members Nancy Fellows, John Plecnik, David Fiebig, Laura Lenz, Janet Majka and Laura Pizmoht.

Retired Geauga County Common Pleas Judge David Fuhry approved the order as a visiting judge.

“Mayor Robert Weger’s actions in removing plaintiff council members are stayed pending further order of court, the affect council members and their legislative employees are accordingly restored to their positions with all attendant powers and privileges,” the judge wrote.

Continuing coverage, here.