Father issues warning after discovering mold in Capri Sun pouch

COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indiana father’s public service announcement has gone viral after he shared that he found mold in a Capri Sun pouch he was going to give his 3-year-old child.

Cameron Hardwick posted on Facebook two weeks ago saying,

“So tonight after dinner our oldest asked for some “juice” (Capri Sun) as a treat for eating good, I grabbed one out of the refrigerator and notice something odd about it… it seems low in content, I take a closer look at the packaging and don’t notice a hole or anything. So I shake it up some, only to find an unknown substance floating around in the package. To say we are irate would be an understatement.”

Since Hardwick made his “public service announcement” the post has been shared over 90,000 times and has over 21 million views.

According to WRTV, Hardwick contacted Kraft after posting the video.

Kraft reportedly picked up the pouch and recently told Hardwick that the substance floating around the package was mold caused by a micropuncture.

Regardless of the cause, Hardwick said via Facebook “we don’t give these to our children often but will NEVER again!”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time consumers have raised concerns over mold in their Capri Sun pouches. Under Frequently Asked Questions on Capri Sun’s website multiple other consumers have raised concerns about mold.

Answering the consumer question reading “Help! I found mold in my Capri Sun pouch. Will it make my child sick?” Capri Sun responded in part,

“We’re so sorry you encountered mold! It’s unpleasant, but it’s unlikely to make you or your child sick. Although it’s rare, it is possible for food mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is compromised or punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your grocery stores. Even if the hole is microscopic and not visibly detectable, it can be exposed to air. The mold is naturally-occurring, and we understand your concerns. That’s why we created our clear bottom pouches so you can check for mold before enjoying your Capri Sun, while still remaining committed to keeping our drinks free of artificial preservatives.”

Another consumer asked “What are you doing to prevent mold in Capri Sun pouches?” The company responded,

“We care deeply about this issue and about the well-being of our moms, dads and kids. That’s why we have invested millions of dollars in our packaging, quality and manufacturing processes to make our pouches even stronger and more resistant to air leaks. We recommend that parents gently squeeze each pouch to check for leaks before serving Capri Sun to their kids. Any leaky or punctured pouches should be discarded.”

Capri Sun says if you have more questions, you can call them at 1-800-227-7478.