Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend is the annual Ghoulardi Fest! Big Chuck and Lil’ John stopped by to share the excitement planned for this year. The event has moved to a new location – the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea. Live music, costume contest, local celebrities and more are on tap for this weekend. Ghoulardi Fest 2018 runs October 12-14. www.theghoulardifest.com