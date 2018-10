× Cavaliers sign forward Emanuel Terry

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Emanuel Terry, the team announced on Thursday.

The 6-foot-9 forward was undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft and played in five games for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Summer League. He averaged 7.4 points and 5 rebounds.

Terry played for four years at Lincoln Memorial University, where he averaged 16.9 points and 10.3 rebounds a game his senior year.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here