Browns team shop to sell ‘Rally Possum’ plush toys

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns are really embracing the “Rally Possum.”

The team shop at FirstEnergy Stadium will start selling opossum stuffed toys this weekend. The brown and orange bandanna is sold separately.

No word on how much these little guys will cost.

The Browns have won both home games since the opossum’s first appearance at the stadium on Sept. 20 when a fan helped wrangle it into a box. That’s the night the team got its first victory since Dec. 24, 2016.

Then, on Oct. 7 before Cleveland played Baltimore, an opossum was spotted outside FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns beat the Ravens, 12-9.

Up next on the schedule, the Browns host the Chargers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

