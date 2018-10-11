Best locations for fall foliage in Lake Metroparks

PAINESVILLE, Ohio– The leaves are changing across Northeast Ohio and there are plenty of places in the Lake Metroparks to take in the beauty.

Click here for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources fall color report

Chapin Forest Reservation

9938 Chillicothe Rd., Kirtland

Part of the Buckeye Trail with viewers of Lake Erie and the Cleveland skyline.

Lake Erie Bluffs

3301 Lane Rd., Perry Township

A lakefront habitat with 40-foot bluffs and 50-foot observation tower.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark

8800 Euclid Chardon Rd., Kirtland

Farm animals, dairy demonstrations and plant science center. Admission information here.

Girfled Road Reservation

12840 Girdled Rd., Concord Township; 12926 Radcliffe Rd., Concord Township; or 12415 Concord Hambden Rd., Concord Township

Forests, fields and wetlands. Designated as an important bird area by Audubon Ohio.

Hidden Valley Park

4872 Klasen Rd., Madison Township or 6500 River Rd., Madison Township

Access to the Grand River and a view of the exposed Chagrin Shale cliff.

Hogback Ridge Park

4700 Emerson Rd., Madison Township or 7300 Warner Rd., Madison Township

Named for the natural, narrow ridge and located along the Grand River corridor.

Indian Point Park

12951 Seeley Rd., Leroy Township or 13165 Seeley Rd., Leroy Township

Hike along the Paine Creek with views of the Grand River valley.

Pete’s Pond Preserve

2255 Rockefeller Rd., Wickliffe

Hiking trail on a 69-acre park.

Veterans Park

5730 Hopkins Rd., Mentor

Features four fishing piers, a loop trail from wetlands and a 830-foot boardwalk.