Below average temperatures, chance of lake-effect showers

CLEVELAND -- A strong cold front moved through our area Thursday morning drastically changing our weather pattern from a late summer feel to fall. It’s a shock to our systems!

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

A few spot lake-effect showers east may come to fruition early Friday morning followed by higher chances for a general light rain after 5pm Friday evening during high school football as a little disturbance swings through. Bring along the rain gear!

There could be a couple lingering showers Saturday morning with a little lake enhancement out east. Chilly nights are ahead this weekend and it looks like temperatures will stay BELOW normal now into next week.

With temperatures dropping below average with highs in the low 50’s. We may experience some patchy frost or even a first freeze of the season for some neighborhoods within the next 8 days.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

