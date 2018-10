AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating after a woman was attacked Wednesday night.

It happened on East Market Street near Akers Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said a man on a bicycle threw a rock through the victim’s driver’s side car window and hit her in the mouth. He then rode away.

The 39-year-old woman had two broken teeth and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.