10-year-old girl battling brain cancer to be honorary member of high school homecoming court

ASHTABULA, Ohio — It’s going to be a very special night for a very special little girl.

Ten-year-old Oliviah Hall, who has been bravely battling Glioblastoma– an aggressive, malignant form of brain cancer– is going to be an honorary member of the Lakeside High School homecoming court Thursday night.

According to the Team Oliviah Facebook page, she will be participating in the homecoming activities and is inviting all of her family, friends and supporters to the high school homecoming parade at 6 p.m. at the Lakeside High School stadium in Ashtabula.

The marching band will also perform.

Over the past year, we’ve followed along as Oliviah became an FBI agent for a day and celebrated Father’s Day on the Goodtime III. In August, she was a FOX 8 News Junior Reporter and covered a story at the Great Lakes Science Center. We were also there when 500 people came to her 10th birthday party.

Earlier this week, she walked the runway as part of the Cavs’ “Big Shots and Little Stars” event.

