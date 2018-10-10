Website with Brett Kavanaugh’s name takes users to surprise place

If you try to go to BrettKavanaugh.com you won’t find much information on the newest Supreme Court Justice.

Instead, you’ll be taken to a website that is a resource for survivors of sexual assault.

Fix the Court, a nonpartisan group that advocates for accountability and transparency on the Supreme Court, bought the domain name.

Kavanaugh faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct during his confirmation process, but was ultimately confirmed by a Senate vote of 50-48.

The website said Kavanaugh’s confirmation is “putting a national focus on the issue of sexual assault – and how we as a country can and should do more to prevent it and to support those who have experienced it.”

“This past month, thousands of survivors came forward to tell their stories,” the website continued. “We applaud your bravery. We believe you. ”

The site included several links to resources for survivors.

The move was praised by many on Twitter.

whoever realized that Brett kavanaugh didn’t buy his own name as a url is a national hero https://t.co/v2G1IpiHuD — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) October 9, 2018

https://t.co/t9EWEnyPKS is why you should always buy your name’s URL. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 10, 2018

BREAKING: The website https://t.co/sR6se3wnRL is Now a Resource for Sexual Assault Survivors. Mad respect to whoever did this! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 10, 2018

During a ceremonial swearing in at the White House on Monday, President Trump praised Kavanaugh and apologized for all that he had to endure during the confirmation process.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” he said.

“What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process. In our country, a man or woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” Trump said.

“I must state that you , sir, under historic scrutiny were proven innocent.”