Weather: Last warm day before the fall feel arrives!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That fall-feel is about to make a big comeback.

Our transition time frame will be Wednesday night as a strong cold front drives in the rain and thunderstorms through Thursday morning.

Following the front, the fall-like feel will prevail. Temperatures will drop below average with highs in the mid and upper 50’s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

All eyes are on Hurricane Michael which is churning in the Gulf and is forecast to make landfall as a MAJOR hurricane on the Panhandle of Florida midday Wednesday. HURRICANE WARNINGS in place along the Panhandle. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.