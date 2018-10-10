Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson gives the 2018 State of the City address

CLEVELAND — Mayor Frank G. Jackson and the City of Cleveland are hosting the State of the City address.

Mayor Jackson said he is committed to continuing the work of growing the city, while improving Cleveland’s neighborhoods.

This State of the City address will reportedly highlight achievements during Jackson’s present term, as well as new solutions to improve residents’ quality of life.

The Mayor is reportedly delivering on multiple plans to advance the city’s neighborhoods, noting they are vital to securing Cleveland’s future.

City of Cleveland residents, neighborhood organizations, business leaders and members of the general public were invited to attend the address.