Video shows woman with ’emotional support squirrel’ being escorted off Frontier flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Flights are back on schedule at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport after a "nutty" situation Tuesday.

A flight from Orlando to Cleveland was delayed nearly two hours after a woman brought a squirrel onto the plane.

A Frontier spokesperson said it all started when a female passenger brought a squirrel with her as an "emotional support animal."

In a statement, Frontier said:

“On flight 1612 from Orlando to Cleveland this evening, a passenger boarded the aircraft with a squirrel saying it was an emotional support animal. The passenger noted in their reservation that they were bringing an emotional support animal but it was not indicated that it was a squirrel. Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights. The passenger was advised of the policy and asked to deplane. When she refused to deplane Orlando Police were called and requested that everyone be deplaned so they could deal with the passenger. Police eventually escorted the passenger off the aircraft and took her to the main terminal.”

Video from one passenger shows the woman with the squirrel being escorted away by airport police.

"As we were walking down, the lady with the squirrel was talking on the phone kind of hysterical saying she's not getting off the plane," said passenger Ebony Smith.

Passengers say Frontier seemed to do everything right, but they were confused as to how the squirrel got through TSA.

Passengers were supposed to arrive into Cleveland around 10:30 p.m. but didn't land until midnight.

Read more here.