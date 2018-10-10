Trick-or-treat times across northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — It’s almost time for Halloween, which means it’s time to pick out your costume and prepare for trick-or-treating! The following list includes dates and times for trick-or-treat events across northeast Ohio.

FOX 8 has reached out to other cities and is still waiting to hear back. If you know of a trick-or-treat time in your city please email nanderson@fox8.com.

Akron

Saturday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Alliance

Wednesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Amherst

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Remember to wear light-colored or reflective clothing.

Ashland

Thursday, Oct. 25 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The city asks that you only approach homes with their front porch light on.

Auburn Township

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aurora

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Avon

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Avon Lake

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bainbridge Township

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. 8 p.m.

Officials suggest you check with your development or homeowners association for alternative dates.

Barberton

Saturday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bath Township

Sunday, Oct. 28 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beachwood

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bedford

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brecksville

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brimfield

Sunday, Oct. 28 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Broadview Heights

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brunswick

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Canton

Sunday, Oct. 28 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chardon

Wednesday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Following Trick-or-Treat in the City, a Halloween parade will be held in around the Square. Cider and donuts will be served after the parade.

Chester Township

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cleveland Heights

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clyde

Saturday, Oct. 27 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat will be held after the Clyde Halloween Parade that begins at 4 p.m.

Conneaut

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copley Township

Sunday, Oct. 28 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls

Saturday, Oct. 27 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fairview Park

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Geneva

Sunday, Oct. 28 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Green

Saturday, Oct. 27 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city asks you to leave your light on if you’re participating.

Hartville

Sunday, Oct. 28 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association for details.

Hudson

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huron

Wednesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the city-wide trick-or-treat date and time, however many neighborhood associations choose to set their own dates/times.

Independence

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson Township

Sunday, Oct. 28 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kent

Sunday, Oct. 28 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Please remember to turn your porch like on if you plan to participate.

Kirtland

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LaGrange

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lake Township

Sunday, Oct. 28 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many allotments in the Township set their own dates and times for trick or treat, so please check with your own neighborhood for its schedule of these events.

Lakewood

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Louisville

Sunday, Oct. 28 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mansfield

Thursday, Oct. 25 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Remember to leave your porch light on if you wish to participate.

Mayfield Heights

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Medina

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mentor

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middleburg Heights

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Olmsted

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Ridgeville

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Norton

Saturday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Norwalk

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Participating households are asked to leave their porch lights on.

Oberlin

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Olmsted Falls

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Olmsted Township

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Orrville

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are interested in participating, simply turn on your porch light.

In case of rain, it will be postponed until the next evening, November 1, from 6 – 8 pm.

Plain Township

Sunday, Oct. 28 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Port Clinton

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sagamore Hills

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sandusky

Wednesday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Shaker Heights

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Solon

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Euclid

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stow

Saturday, Oct. 27 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Leave on your porch light if you’re handing out treats.

Streetsboro

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Strongsville

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Police ask motorists to use extra caution during those hours.

Tallmadge

Thursday, Oct. 25 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents wishing to participate should leave their porch light on. The Halloween Street Dance at the Recreation Center’s parking lot will follow trick-or-treating.

Vermilion

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Please put your porch light on if you will be passing out candy.

Wadsworth

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Please turn on your porch light if you wish to participate.

Westlake

Wednesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.